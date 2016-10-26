LITCHFIELD - Representative Avery Bourne (R-Raymond) joined leaders in the community today as they announced that the City of Litchfield has been awarded a grant from the Illinois Dept. of Transportation. The grant totals over $1.8 million dollars and will be used for transportation improvements citywide.

Litchfield Mayor Steven Dougherty, Chamber of Commerce President Jessica Vickery, Congressman Rodney Davis, and Representative Avery Bourne were in attendance.

“Litchfield and the surrounding area will greatly benefit from the construction and business development that this grant brings,” said Bourne. “This commitment by city leaders to improve our local infrastructure is critical to ensuring Litchfield is a place where businesses and families choose to call home. I especially want to thank Congressman Davis for his work in allowing the City of Litchfield and other local stakeholders to have more control over our tax dollars that are devoted to infrastructure.”

Last year, Congressman Rodney Davis worked to secure this funding through the FAST Act, which gives greater local control over federal transportation dollars. The FAST Act authorizes federal highway, highway safety, transit, and rail programs from federal fiscal years 2016 through 2020. Specifically, it provided the funds for this and other area grants released through IDOT’s Transportation Enhancement Program.

“The City feels it important to have safe means for pedestrians to travel whether it is for leisure or getting to work, or visitors getting around this great community,” said Mayor Dougherty. “The City would not have been able to do the project on this scale without the assistance and support we have received for this project from Representative Bourne, Senator Manar, and Congressman Davis.” He added, “They truly believe in small towns and the opportunities they provide for businesses and visitors. I am grateful to IDOT and our elected officials for the grant and their support.”

A major benefit of this grant is the creation of the infrastructure to grow westward across Interstate 55. The new sidewalks to the west side of the Litchfield will allow a network to connect the furthest west point to the rest of the community. The project includes sidewalks, traffic control, lighting, signage, and pedestrian amenities.

