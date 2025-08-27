LITCHFIELD, Ill. — Brandon C. Malloy, 20, of Litchfield, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Fleeing following an incident on August 18, 2025, authorities said.

According to the Illinois State Police, Malloy allegedly fled from a state trooper while riding a 2003 Honda motorcycle and disobeyed two traffic signals during the pursuit. The arrest and formal charges were made the following day, August 19.

The investigation remains ongoing, and no further details have been released at this time.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.