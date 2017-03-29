EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville District 7 Superintendent Dr. Lynda Andre provided a list of four administration appointments for the 2017-2018 school year approved by the Board of Education at Monday night's meeting.



2017-2018 Administrative Appointments

"I am pleased to announce four administrative appointments that were approved by the Board of Education," Andre said at the meeting. "These talented individuals will begin serving in their new roles beginning with the 2017-2018 school year. Parents and students will have opportunities to meet with Dr. Vince Schlueter, Ms. Julie Matarelli, Dr. Tanya Patton, and Mr. Andrew Gipson prior to the start of the new school year."

Nelson Elementary School Principal Tanya Patton was named principal of Cassens Elementary School to replace Principal Martha Richey, who is retiring this year after 26 years of service to District 7.

Patton taught elementary school in Peoria, Illinois prior to coming to District 7 in August 2001. Patton taught at the middle school level from 2001-2004, served as Assistant Principal at Woodland Elementary School from 2004-2005, and then was named Principal at Nelson Elementary School beginning with the 2005-2006 school year.

Patton earned her B.S. in Elementary Education from Harris-Stowe State College in St. Louis MO in May 1998, a Master’s in Educational Administration from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) in August 2004, and her Doctorate in Education from SIUE in May 2014.

Andrew Gipson was named principal of Nelson Elementary School to replace Dr. Patton. Gipson currently teaches Instrumental Music at Liberty Middle School. He has been with District 7 since 2004 as an Elementary/Middle School/High School band teacher. He joined the District’s administrative intern program at the beginning of the 2015-2016 school year.

Gipson earned a B.S. in Music from SIUE in 2004. He earned his Master’s in Educational Administration from McKendree University in December 2013.

Columbus Elementary School Principal Vince Schlueter was named Assistant Principal at Edwardsville High School to replace retiring Associate Principal Joe McNamara, who has served District 7 for 19 years.

Schlueter taught middle school and high school math in the Alton School District for seven years. He came to District 7 in 2002 and taught math at EHS for three years. He left District 7 to become Assistant Principal at Sparta High School for two years. Schlueter returned to District 7 in 2007-2008 to become Principal at Columbus Elementary School.

Schlueter earned his B.S. in Education from SIUE in 1988, a Master’s of Science in Educational Administration from SIUE in 2005, and a Doctorate in Education from SIUE in May 2016.

EHS Assistant Principal Julie Matarelli was named Principal at Columbus Elementary School. She is replacing Dr. Vince Schlueter, who will be become an Assistant Principal at Edwardsville High School.

Matarelli began her career with the Edwardsville School District in August 2000 as a seventh-grade teacher. She taught at the middle level for seven years.

Matarelli was an administrative intern at EHS for four years before becoming an assistant principal there in 2013. She earned a Bachelor’s degree in Education from St. Louis University in 1997 and a Master’s in Educational Administration from SIUE in 2013.

Matarelli’s position at Edwardsville High School will not be replaced at this time, Andre said.