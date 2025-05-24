With the Memorial Day weekend approaching, the Illinois Liquor Control Commission encourages everyone to celebrate responsibly and avoid overconsumption. Alcohol impairs judgement, lowers inhibitions, and decreases reaction time, which can be hazardous when you are driving, grilling, boating, or swimming. We urge everyone to make smart choices and take precautions, especially during holidays and summer months when these incidents are more common.

Follow the safety tips below to reduce the risk of alcohol-related injuries this holiday weekend and throughout the summer:

Pace yourself

Know your limits

Drink plenty of water

Never leave your drink unattended

Don't get behind the wheel after drinking

"Enjoy the holiday weekend but please drink responsibly. Keep in mind that proper planning leads to a safer environment for everyone," said Illinois Liquor Control Commission Executive Director Lisa Gardner.

Article continues after sponsor message

If you plan on drinking this Memorial Day, choose a designated driver in advance, take public transportation, or use a taxi or rideshare service. The ILCC wants everyone to be safe while having fun and enjoying the unofficial start of summer.

About the Illinois Liquor Control Commission

The Illinois Liquor Control Commission’s mission is to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the people of Illinois through careful control and regulation of the manufacture, distribution, and sale of alcoholic liquors and through the development of strategies to reduce youth access to alcohol products and the provision of training and education on responsible beverage service.

To learn more about the ILCC and its divisions, visit www.ILCC.Illinois.gov. To submit a tip or complaint to the ILCC’s Enforcement Division, click here.

More like this: