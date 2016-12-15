FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. - On December 08, 2016, the Illinois Liquor Control Commission (ILCC), in conjunction with the O'Fallon Police Department, conducted 38 underage compliance check(s). During the operation, there were no prior violator(s) re-tested for compliance.

The following establishment(s) failed this compliance check:

LA PARRILLA MEXICAN RESTAURANT, 1333 CENTRAL PARK DR, O FALLON, IL 62269-1775

VETTA SPORTS, 590 HARTMAN LN, O FALLON, IL 62269-1771

BUFFALO WILD WINGS, 1424 CENTRAL PARK CIR, O FALLON, IL 62269-1785

ALDI INC, 1635 W HIGHWAY 50, O' FALLON, IL 62269

TEXAS ROADHOUSE, 1412 CENTRAL PARK CIRCLE, O' FALLON, IL 62269

KC COUNCIL 592, 5420 OLD COLLINSVILLE RD, FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL 62208-3782

SAM'S CLUB #8285, 1350 W US HWY 50, O FALLON, IL 62269

FEZZIWIGS MARKETPLACE LLC, 225 W 1ST ST, O FALLON, IL 62269-2052

The following establishment(s) passed the compliance check by refusing to sell liquor to the ILCC underage participant(s):

ST CLAIR BOWL, 5950 OLD COLLINSVILLE RD, FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL 62208-3743

CASA AZTECA EL DURANGO, 501 W HWY 50, O FALLON, IL 62269

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS 4239, 402 E HWY 50, O FALLON, IL 62269-0427

THIP'S THAI CUISINE, 701 W HIGHWAY 50, O FALLON, IL 62269-1900

FISCHER-SOLLIS POST #137 AMERICAN LEGION, INC, 109 N PENN ST, O FALLON, IL 62269-1417

CIRCLE K #1348, 320 W STATE ST, O FALLON, IL 62269-1164

THE MANSION, 1680 MANSION WAY, O FALLON, IL 62269-3066

THE HUT SPORTS BAR & GRILL, 130 BEHRENS DR, O FALLON, IL 62269-1543

GLOBAL BREW TAP HOUSE & LOUNGE, 455 REGENCY PARK, O FALLON, IL 62269-1998

TOWNE LOUNGE, 119 W 1ST ST, O FALLON, IL 62269-2051

MANDY'S BAR, 108 E STATE ST, O FALLON, IL 62269-1433

HORSESHOE LOUNGE, 950 TALON DR, O FALLON, IL 62269-1848

BELLA MILANO O"FALLON, 455 REGENCY PARK, O FALLON, IL 62269-1998

CC FOOD MART, 1011 W HIGHWAY 50, O FALLON, IL 62269-1831

CIRCLE K #1595, 826 W HIGHWAY 50, O' FALLON, IL 62269

HOP HOUSE SOUTHERN EATERY, 1214 CENTRAL PARK DR, O FALLON, IL 62269-1788

RIBS & MORE, 108 REGENCY PARK, O FALLON, IL 62269-1879

SAKE SUSHI BAR AND GRILL, 1325 CENTRAL PARK DR, O FALLON, IL 62269-1765

HOTSHOTS SPORTS BAR & GRILL, 1319 CENTRAL PARK DR, O FALLON, IL 62269-1765

O'FALLON 15 CINE, 1320 CENTRAL PARK DR, O FALLON, IL 62269-1768

DRURY INN & SUITES - OFALLON, 1118 CENTRAL PARK DR, O FALLON, IL 62269-1769

LA CASA MEXICANA OF O'FALLON, INC., 1222 CENTRAL PARK DR, O FALLON, IL 62269-1788

1818 CHOPHOUSE O'FALLON, 1405 N GREEN MOUNT RD, O FALLON, IL 62269-3454

CHEVYS FRESH MEX, 1305 CENTRAL PARK DR, O FALLON, IL 62269-1765

SYBERG'S ON CENTRAL PARK LLC, 1310 CENTRAL PARK DR, O FALLON, IL 62269-1768

CASEY'S GENERAL STORE #2195, 504 HARTMAN LANE, O' FALLON, IL 62269

O'CHARLEY'S, 1313 CENTRAL PARK DRIVE, O' FALLON, IL 62269

MUNGO'S INC, 1334 CENTRAL PARK DR, O'FALLON, IL 62269-1784

This report is a result of ongoing undercover and cooperative law enforcement operations conducted by agents of the Illinois Liquor Control Commission (ILCC), local law enforcement officials and underage participants recruited from area high schools and colleges. The teams randomly visit liquor stores, restaurants and bars in communities around the state to check for ongoing compliance with state laws mandating that no liquor is sold to persons under 21 years old. ILCC agents also work with local and state law enforcement agents to focus on communities with a high incidence of underage liquor sales.

