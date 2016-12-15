Liquor Control Commission Underage Compliance Report for St. Clair County
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. - On December 08, 2016, the Illinois Liquor Control Commission (ILCC), in conjunction with the O'Fallon Police Department, conducted 38 underage compliance check(s). During the operation, there were no prior violator(s) re-tested for compliance.
The following establishment(s) failed this compliance check:
- LA PARRILLA MEXICAN RESTAURANT, 1333 CENTRAL PARK DR, O FALLON, IL 62269-1775
- VETTA SPORTS, 590 HARTMAN LN, O FALLON, IL 62269-1771
- BUFFALO WILD WINGS, 1424 CENTRAL PARK CIR, O FALLON, IL 62269-1785
- ALDI INC, 1635 W HIGHWAY 50, O' FALLON, IL 62269
- TEXAS ROADHOUSE, 1412 CENTRAL PARK CIRCLE, O' FALLON, IL 62269
- KC COUNCIL 592, 5420 OLD COLLINSVILLE RD, FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL 62208-3782
- SAM'S CLUB #8285, 1350 W US HWY 50, O FALLON, IL 62269
- FEZZIWIGS MARKETPLACE LLC, 225 W 1ST ST, O FALLON, IL 62269-2052
The following establishment(s) passed the compliance check by refusing to sell liquor to the ILCC underage participant(s):
- ST CLAIR BOWL, 5950 OLD COLLINSVILLE RD, FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL 62208-3743
- CASA AZTECA EL DURANGO, 501 W HWY 50, O FALLON, IL 62269
- KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS 4239, 402 E HWY 50, O FALLON, IL 62269-0427
- THIP'S THAI CUISINE, 701 W HIGHWAY 50, O FALLON, IL 62269-1900
- FISCHER-SOLLIS POST #137 AMERICAN LEGION, INC, 109 N PENN ST, O FALLON, IL 62269-1417
- CIRCLE K #1348, 320 W STATE ST, O FALLON, IL 62269-1164
- THE MANSION, 1680 MANSION WAY, O FALLON, IL 62269-3066
- THE HUT SPORTS BAR & GRILL, 130 BEHRENS DR, O FALLON, IL 62269-1543
- GLOBAL BREW TAP HOUSE & LOUNGE, 455 REGENCY PARK, O FALLON, IL 62269-1998
- TOWNE LOUNGE, 119 W 1ST ST, O FALLON, IL 62269-2051
- MANDY'S BAR, 108 E STATE ST, O FALLON, IL 62269-1433
- HORSESHOE LOUNGE, 950 TALON DR, O FALLON, IL 62269-1848
- BELLA MILANO O"FALLON, 455 REGENCY PARK, O FALLON, IL 62269-1998
- CC FOOD MART, 1011 W HIGHWAY 50, O FALLON, IL 62269-1831
- CIRCLE K #1595, 826 W HIGHWAY 50, O' FALLON, IL 62269
- HOP HOUSE SOUTHERN EATERY, 1214 CENTRAL PARK DR, O FALLON, IL 62269-1788
- RIBS & MORE, 108 REGENCY PARK, O FALLON, IL 62269-1879
- SAKE SUSHI BAR AND GRILL, 1325 CENTRAL PARK DR, O FALLON, IL 62269-1765
- HOTSHOTS SPORTS BAR & GRILL, 1319 CENTRAL PARK DR, O FALLON, IL 62269-1765
- O'FALLON 15 CINE, 1320 CENTRAL PARK DR, O FALLON, IL 62269-1768
- DRURY INN & SUITES - OFALLON, 1118 CENTRAL PARK DR, O FALLON, IL 62269-1769
- LA CASA MEXICANA OF O'FALLON, INC., 1222 CENTRAL PARK DR, O FALLON, IL 62269-1788
- 1818 CHOPHOUSE O'FALLON, 1405 N GREEN MOUNT RD, O FALLON, IL 62269-3454
- CHEVYS FRESH MEX, 1305 CENTRAL PARK DR, O FALLON, IL 62269-1765
- SYBERG'S ON CENTRAL PARK LLC, 1310 CENTRAL PARK DR, O FALLON, IL 62269-1768
- CASEY'S GENERAL STORE #2195, 504 HARTMAN LANE, O' FALLON, IL 62269
- O'CHARLEY'S, 1313 CENTRAL PARK DRIVE, O' FALLON, IL 62269
- MUNGO'S INC, 1334 CENTRAL PARK DR, O'FALLON, IL 62269-1784
This report is a result of ongoing undercover and cooperative law enforcement operations conducted by agents of the Illinois Liquor Control Commission (ILCC), local law enforcement officials and underage participants recruited from area high schools and colleges. The teams randomly visit liquor stores, restaurants and bars in communities around the state to check for ongoing compliance with state laws mandating that no liquor is sold to persons under 21 years old. ILCC agents also work with local and state law enforcement agents to focus on communities with a high incidence of underage liquor sales.
