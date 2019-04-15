On April 11, 2019, the Illinois Liquor Control Commission (ILCC), in conjunction with the Alton Police Department, conducted 21 underage compliance check(s). During the operation, there were 2 prior violator(s) re-tested for compliance.

The following establishment(s) failed this compliance check:

ALTON BP INC, 1660 E BROADWAY, ALTON, IL 62002-6661

RIVERSIDE SALOON, 2910 E BROADWAY, ALTON, IL 62002-1979

ONE STOP SHOP, 1106 MILTON RD, ALTON, IL 62002-3154

BROADWAY FOOD & GAS, 1110 E BROADWAY, ALTON, IL 62002-6409

DON AND PENNYS RESTAURANT, 306 STATE ST, ALTON, IL 62002-6133

Article continues after sponsor message

The following establishment(s) passed the compliance check by refusing to sell liquor to the ILCC underage participant(s):

ELETE PACKAGE LIQUOR & GROCERY, 2775 E BROADWAY, ALTON, IL 62002-1859

THE CELLAR ROOM, 2708 E BROADWAY, ALTON, IL 62002

CVS PHARMACY#6832, 2422 COLLEGE AVE, ALTON, IL 62002-4609

MILTON PLACE, 1112 MILTON RD, ALTON, IL 62002-3152

MILK STORE, 1400 MILTON RD, ALTON, IL 62002-3047

QUICK STOP, 2605 COLLEGE AVE, ALTON, IL 62002-4706

JIM'S CORNER, 2501 COLLEGE AVE, ALTON, IL 62002-4704

ALTON TRUCK STOP LLC, 4200 COLLEGE AVE, ALTON, IL 62002-5057

ALTON MINI MART INC, 3201 FOSTERBURG RD, ALTON, IL 62002-7307

CASEY'S GENERAL STORE #2047, 3499 FOSTERBURG RD, ALTON, IL 62002

CIRCLE GAS, 911 COLLEGE AVE, ALTON, IL 62002-6730

RUBY'S VI, 700 E BROADWAY, ALTON, IL 62002-6401

MELVEY'S PLACE, 230 E BROADWAY, ALTON, IL 62002-6219

RAGIN CAJUN PIANO BAR, 210 W 3RD ST, ALTON, IL 62002-6102 (1 prior violation)

BUBBY & SISSY'S, 602 BELLE ST, ALTON, IL 62002-6168

WALGREENS #03714, 2610 STATE ST, ALTON, IL 62002 (1 prior violation)

This report is a result of ongoing undercover and cooperative law enforcement operations conducted by agents of the Illinois Liquor Control Commission (ILCC), local law enforcement officials and underage participants recruited from area high schools and colleges. The teams randomly visit liquor stores, restaurants and bars in communities around the state to check for ongoing compliance with state laws mandating that no liquor is sold to persons under 21 years old. ILCC agents also work with local and state law enforcement agents to focus on communities with a high incidence of underage liquor sales.

For information about hearings regarding checks, please visit: the Illinois Liquor Control Commission's website.

http://www.illinois.gov/ilcc/Divisions/Pages/Legal/Hearing-Schedule-for-Chicago-IL-and-Springfield-IL.aspx

More like this: