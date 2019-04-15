Liquor Control Commission Underage Compliance Report for Madison County
On April 11, 2019, the Illinois Liquor Control Commission (ILCC), in conjunction with the Alton Police Department, conducted 21 underage compliance check(s). During the operation, there were 2 prior violator(s) re-tested for compliance.
The following establishment(s) failed this compliance check:
- ALTON BP INC, 1660 E BROADWAY, ALTON, IL 62002-6661
- RIVERSIDE SALOON, 2910 E BROADWAY, ALTON, IL 62002-1979
- ONE STOP SHOP, 1106 MILTON RD, ALTON, IL 62002-3154
- BROADWAY FOOD & GAS, 1110 E BROADWAY, ALTON, IL 62002-6409
- DON AND PENNYS RESTAURANT, 306 STATE ST, ALTON, IL 62002-6133
The following establishment(s) passed the compliance check by refusing to sell liquor to the ILCC underage participant(s):
- ELETE PACKAGE LIQUOR & GROCERY, 2775 E BROADWAY, ALTON, IL 62002-1859
- THE CELLAR ROOM, 2708 E BROADWAY, ALTON, IL 62002
- CVS PHARMACY#6832, 2422 COLLEGE AVE, ALTON, IL 62002-4609
- MILTON PLACE, 1112 MILTON RD, ALTON, IL 62002-3152
- MILK STORE, 1400 MILTON RD, ALTON, IL 62002-3047
- QUICK STOP, 2605 COLLEGE AVE, ALTON, IL 62002-4706
- JIM'S CORNER, 2501 COLLEGE AVE, ALTON, IL 62002-4704
- ALTON TRUCK STOP LLC, 4200 COLLEGE AVE, ALTON, IL 62002-5057
- ALTON MINI MART INC, 3201 FOSTERBURG RD, ALTON, IL 62002-7307
- CASEY'S GENERAL STORE #2047, 3499 FOSTERBURG RD, ALTON, IL 62002
- CIRCLE GAS, 911 COLLEGE AVE, ALTON, IL 62002-6730
- RUBY'S VI, 700 E BROADWAY, ALTON, IL 62002-6401
- MELVEY'S PLACE, 230 E BROADWAY, ALTON, IL 62002-6219
- RAGIN CAJUN PIANO BAR, 210 W 3RD ST, ALTON, IL 62002-6102 (1 prior violation)
- BUBBY & SISSY'S, 602 BELLE ST, ALTON, IL 62002-6168
- WALGREENS #03714, 2610 STATE ST, ALTON, IL 62002 (1 prior violation)
This report is a result of ongoing undercover and cooperative law enforcement operations conducted by agents of the Illinois Liquor Control Commission (ILCC), local law enforcement officials and underage participants recruited from area high schools and colleges. The teams randomly visit liquor stores, restaurants and bars in communities around the state to check for ongoing compliance with state laws mandating that no liquor is sold to persons under 21 years old. ILCC agents also work with local and state law enforcement agents to focus on communities with a high incidence of underage liquor sales.
For information about hearings regarding checks, please visit: the Illinois Liquor Control Commission's website.
http://www.illinois.gov/ilcc/Divisions/Pages/Legal/Hearing-Schedule-for-Chicago-IL-and-Springfield-IL.aspx
