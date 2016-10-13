On October 06, 2016, the Illinois Liquor Control Commission (ILCC), in conjunction with the Edwardsville Police Department, conducted 21 underage compliance check(s). During the operation, there were 13 prior violator(s) re-tested for compliance.

The following establishment(s) failed this compliance check:

BP AMOCO, 301 S BUCHANAN ST, EDWARDSVILLE, IL 62025-2035 (2 prior violations)

JOE'S MARKET BASKET, 447 S BUCHANAN, EDWARDSVILLE, IL 62025 (1 prior violation)

SUGO'S SPAGHETTERIA, 243 HARVARD DR, EDWARDSVILLE, IL 62025

The following establishment(s) passed the compliance check by refusing to sell liquor to the ILCC underage participant(s):

CIRCLE # 1599, 629 W SCHWARZ, EDWARDSVILLE, IL 62025 (2 prior violations)

EDWARDSVILLE MARKET, 332 S BUCHANAN ST, EDWARDSVILLE, IL 62025-2036 (2 prior violations)

ORIENTAL SPOON, 229 HARVARD DR, EDWARDSVILLE, IL 62025-2702 (2 prior violations)

GULF SHORES RESTAURANT & GRILL, 215 HARVARD DR, EDWARDSVILLE, IL 62025-2702

LA CASA MEXICANA, 201 HARVARD DR, EDWARDSVILLE, IL 62034

BUFFALO WILD WINGS, 249 HARVARD DR, EDWARDSVILLE, IL 62025-2702

RED ROBIN AMERICA'S GOURMET BU, 6699 EDWARDSVILLE CROSSING DR, EDWARDSVILLE, IL 62025-2704

(1 prior violation)

DIERBERGS EDWARDSVILLE CROSSIN, 6671 EDWARDSVILLE CROSSING DR, EDWARDSVILLE, IL 62025

SHOP' N SAVE FUEL EXPRESS, 2126 TROY RD, EDWARDSVILLE, IL 62025-2540 (1 prior violation)

CIRCLE K #1360, 1089 S STATE ROUTE 157, EDWARDSVILLE, IL 62025-3692

BULL & BEAR GRILL & BAR, 1071 S STATE ROUTE 157, EDWARDSVILLE, IL 62025-3692

WANGGANG ASIAN, LLC, 1035 CENTURY DR, EDWARDSVILLE, IL 62025-3772 (1 prior violation)

LOS TRES AMIGOS, 1011 CENTURY DR, EDWARDSVILLE, IL 62025-3772 (1 prior violation)

CLUB CENTRE MOTOMART, #1 CLUB CENTRE COURT, EDWARDSVILLE, IL 62025 (1 prior violation)

HOTSHOTS, 2511 S STATE ROUTE 157, EDWARDSVILLE, IL 62025-3637 (1 prior violation)

HAN-DEE MART, 415 N MAIN ST, EDWARDSVILLE, IL 62025-1617 (2 prior violations)

EDWARDSVILLE MOTOMART, 1905 NORTH MAIN ST, EDWARDSVILLE, IL 62025

RECESS BREWING LLC, 307 N MAIN ST, EDWARDSVILLE, IL 62025-1615 (1 prior violation)

This report is a result of ongoing undercover and cooperative law enforcement operations conducted by agents of the Illinois Liquor Control Commission (ILCC), local law enforcement officials and underage participants recruited from area high schools and colleges. The teams randomly visit liquor stores, restaurants and bars in communities around the state to check for ongoing compliance with state laws mandating that no liquor is sold to persons under 21 years old. ILCC agents also work with local and state law enforcement agents to focus on communities with a high incidence of underage liquor sales.

For information about hearings regarding checks, please visit: the Illinois Liquor Control Commission's website. http://www.state.il.us/lcc/hearingsch02.asp

