ARLINGTON HEIGHTS – The Edwardsville doubles team of Seth Lipe and Gabo Montanari are the last players remaining at the end of the second day of the IHSA boys tennis state tournaments Friday in Arlington Heights.

Lipe and Montanari lost their Class 2A quarterfinal match to Joseph Daw and Noah Hernandez of Hinsdale Central 6-0, 6-4, and were relegated to the consolation bracket, where in the quarterfinals, they defeated Matt D’Amore and Dylan Er of Barrington in a one-set match 8-6 and advanced to the consolation semifinals, where they will play at Buffalo Grove High School against Colin Fox and Brent Saltzman of Winnetka New Trier on Saturday.

In the singles, Zach Trimpe won his consolation fourth round match over Charlie Chernawsky of Deerfield 8-1, then took his fifth round match over Brogan Pierce of Batavia 8-5. Trimpe then was eliminated in the consolation quarterfinals by Eric Perkowski of Lincolnshire Stevenson 8-5.

In the Class 1A tournament, Marquette Catholic’s doubles team of Daniel McCluskey and A.J. Bower won their fourth round consolation match over Daniel Han and Charlie McGowan of Chicago University 8-0, but were eliminated in the fifth round by Ethan Sabotta and Jacob Valencic of Washington 8-5.

In the Class 1A tournament, both of Triad’s remaining players were eliminated in the third round of the consolation bracket. In the singles, Jaden Henderson lost to Max Samuels of Chicago Francis Parker 9-8, 7-5 in the tiebreaker, and the doubles team of Sean Froidcouer and Cameron Woods lost to Arjun Tangella and Zachary Donnini of Urbana University 8-4.

The final day of both tournaments will take place on Saturday in and around Arlington Heights in northwest suburban Chicago.

