ARLINGTON HEIGHTS – Edwardsville’s doubles team of Seth Lipe and Gabo Montanari have advanced to the quarterfinals, while in singles play, Zach Trimpe won two of his three matches and Drake Schreiber was eliminated in the second round of the consolation bracket at the IHSA Class 2A boys tennis tournament on Thursday in Arlington Heights.

Lipe and Montanari won their first match over Andrew Donovan and Danny McGuigan of Lisle Benet Academy 6-3, 6-2, then took their second-round match, defeating Jonah Ayzenberg and Matthew Park of Northbrook Glenbrook North 7-5, 6-1. Lipe and Montanari advanced to the quarterfinals with a round-of-16 win over Oleksyi Vyshyvanyuk and Will Zordani of Lake Forest 6-4, 2-6, 6-3. Lipe and Montanari will take on Joseph Daw and Noah Hernandez of Hinsdale Central on Friday in the quarterfinals.

Trimpe won his first two matches in the singles, winning over John Wallace of Crystal Lake Central 6-2, 6-1, and then defeating Normal Community’s Parker Honnegar 6-1, 6-4. Trimpe lost his round-of-16 match to Michael Bukhalo of Glenview Glenbrook South 6-3, 6-3, and will play in the consolation round on Friday.

Schreiber lost his opening match to Kevin Wacnik of Palos Hills Stagg 6-7 (8-6 in the tiebreaker), 6-1, 10-7, but won his first round consolation match over Manny Campuzzano of Minooka 6-7 (6-4 in the tiebreaker), 6-1, 10-8. Schreiber was eliminated by Belleville East’s Max Skaer 6-0. 6-3.

In the Class 1A tournament, Marquette Catholic’s doubles team of Daniel McCluskey and A.J. Bower won their first two matches, winning over Patrick Lin and Sam Kirchner of Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 6-0, 6-3, then defeated Panav Vaswani and Eric Rodriguez of Vernon Hills 6-1, 6-2. The Marquette duo then lost to Billy Taylor and Jameison Katz of Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep 6-4, 6-4, and will play in the consolation rounds at Hoffman Estates Conant High School.

Jersey’s doubles duo of Spencer Stewart and Brett Stackpole won their opener over Jack Aler and Connor Liebforth of Chicago Brother Rice 6-4, 7-6 (7-4 in the tiebreaker), but lost in the second round to Carter Bunk and Breven Knight of Normal University 6-1, 6-1.

The Triad doubles team of Sean Froidcouer and Cameron Woods lost their first-round match to Gagen Kadadevamath and Evan Turnbull of Bloomington 6-0, 6-1, but bounced back in the consolation bracket to win over Andrew Lydon and Max Streidl of Woodstock Marian Catholic 7-5, 7-5, and then eliminated Stewart and Stackpole 6-2, 6-1.

The Knights’ other doubles team of T.J. Bloom and Jared Speer lost their first match to Tristan Hilson and Graham Shelton of West Chicago Wheaton Academy 6-0, 6-1, but recovered to defeat Jack Murrie and Aaron Oster of Lake Villa Lakes 6-2, 6-4. Bloom and Speer were eliminated in the next round by Jack Bettis and Jacob Taylor of Olney Richland County 6-2, 6-1.

In the singles, Jaden Henderson won his opener over Sean Gelski of Rock Island Alleman Catholic 6-2, 6-0, but lost in the second round to Jacob Williams of Wheaton Academy 6-0, 6-0. Henderson bounced back to win in the consolation bracket over Cameron Pavelschak of Mascoutah 6-1, 6-4 and will play Max Samuels of Chicago Francis Parker in the third round of the consolation bracket Friday at Schaumburg High School.

Play continues of Friday in and around the Arlington Heights area of northwest suburban Chicago, with the championships to be decided on Saturday.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

