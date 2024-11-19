You're Beautiful With Brian Trust: Ft. Linsey Timmins!

ALTON - On a recent episode of “You’re Beautiful” with Brian Trust, Linsey Timmins spoke about how her faith has helped her through grief after losing her husband, Tyler Timmins.

Tyler Timmins was a Pontoon Beach police officer who was killed in the line of duty in 2021. Linsey explained that she questioned God following her husband’s passing, but her faith has ultimately helped her handle her grief.

“Tyler made me strong,” she said. “I was definitely a girl when I met him, and he helped create me into a woman and helped grow me into the woman that I am today. I’m definitely a lot softer today than I was when he married me. He married a fiery version of me, and she’s slowly coming back. But I think that whenever you go through a significant loss, especially whenever you lose your person, you lose a part of yourself, too. Grief is a weird journey.”

Timmins said that Tyler fit perfectly into her life. He felt like a gift after all of the challenges she had endured. They were married for only six weeks before he passed away.

Timmins struggled to understand God’s reasoning. She questioned God, until a friend told her that God had nothing to do with Tyler’s death. This realization comforted her.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Whenever Tyler was killed, it was very dark for me with my relationship with God, because I thought that God had put him in my life as my gift,” she said. “And then whenever he was taken away, it was just like, what did I do to deserve this?...You trust the process, because we’re never going to know the answers here. And that’s okay.”

Nowadays, Timmins owns Ty Together LLC, a company that makes charcuterie boards and grazing baskets. She previously served as a police officer herself and worked for many years at SIUE. She has a boyfriend and a “bonus son,” in addition to the daughter she shares with Tyler.

Her faith has been a major part of her experience. She encourages people to trust in God and pray to Him to build their relationship with Him. While some people argue that there are “correct” ways to pray, Timmins believes that God is always listening.



“I just personally think that my God is a gracious God, and my God is an understanding God, and my God is patient and He’s kind. And so because I don’t know what I’m doing, doesn’t mean my God is not listening to me,” she explained. “Give it a go. Say what’s on your heart.”

She relies on Joshua 1:9 — “Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go” — in moments of fear or pain. This scripture stayed with her throughout her years as a police officer, and she still thinks about it often.

Ultimately, Timmins encourages people to focus on building their relationship with God. Through prayer, studying the Bible and showing grace, you can become closer to God. Timmins believes this is one of the most healing, important things we can do.

“Show yourself some grace, because at the end of the day, the Lord is. It’s that simple,” she added. “Make sure that you’re doing your part to hear God and to be in God’s presence, because if you don’t put yourself in those situations and that mindframe, sometimes it’s hard to get yourself to believe that you actually are communicating with the Lord.”

Watch or listen to “You’re Beautiful” at 2 p.m. on Thursdays at RiverBender.com/Beautiful.

More like this: