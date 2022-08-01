BETHALTO – Annual music festival, Amare’s Rockin’ for Recovery Presented by Bickle Electric Contracting Co. will help raise awareness and celebrate individuals and families recovering from and impacted by substance use. Riverbend area non-profit, Amare, has scheduled the event for Saturday, September 17th from 4-10 pm at the Bethalto Central Park fair grounds.

The event is in honor of National Recovery Month, which is held every year in September to educate the public about treatment services, recovery, and resources to help those in or seeking recovery from a substance use disorder or co-occurring disorder. Amare, a nonprofit based out of Wood River, Illinois serves the Illinois riverbend and metro-east area, working to help those recovering from substance use dependency work toward sustainability through recovery support services like recovery coaching, family recovery coaching, treatment and detox navigation with a warm handoff, and more.

The event is free to the public and is a family-friendly affair with: Woodson BBQ and The Sweet Side food trucks, bounce houses provided by Gateway Bounce, face painting, resource and organization booths, vendor booths like Dottie’s Emporium, and, most importantly, live music. Bickle Electric VIP tickets can be purchased for $10 on the event’s Eventbrite page.

Headliner for the event is Anthology: A Tribute to the Allman Brothers Band. With over 50 years of combined music experience between all members, which includes Mama’s Pride members Danny Liston, Dickie Steltenpohl, and Tom Deman, along with Mike Zito, David G. Kalz, Yonrico Scott, Derek Trucks, and James Jackson, Anthology brings the Allman Brothers’ musical catalog to life. A few of the Allman Brothers’ hits include the 1973 release of “Ramblin’ Man” and the 1970 smash hit, “Midnight Rider.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Joining Rockin’ for Recovery for their first year and opening for Anthology is Hideous Gentlemen. They will be bringing their edgy and funky guitar style and original music like "Rain Dance Shake," “Hard Times,” and “Holding Cards” to the event stage.

The Shaun & Mike Duo is joining the event for their second consecutive year and will get things started with lead singer, Shaun Howard, and his extremely talented counterpart, Mike Bequette. The duo will entertain the audience with their acoustic and light-rock vibe to set the mood for an amazing night of music and fun. Both members are also part of the extremely popular and highly sought-after band Foreplay.

Amare’s Rockin’ for Recovery will be free to the public and is anticipated to have a crowd of more than 500 people. Bickle Electric VIP tickets are $10 through the Eventbrite page. Sponsors include: Bickle Electric Contracting Co., River’s Edge Entertainment, Riverbend Family Ministries, Laboratory, Growth, & Development, Centerstone, Logo It, SHC Foundation, My Mix 94.3 FM, Take Action Coalition, and Metro-East Recovery Council. If interested in learning more on how to support Amare’s mission or about recovery support services the organization provides, contact Amare’s Executive Director, Ty Bechel, at 618-780-4843. Vendors interested in registering a booth may contact Jason Farley at 618-623-5875. Volunteers interested in helping may contact Sharon Chapman at 636-248-1243.

To get general admission tickets or $10 Bickle Electric VIP tickets, visit Amare’s Eventbrite page at https://tinyurl.com/rockin-for-recovery-2022 .

More like this: