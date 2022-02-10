Our Love Story:

The Couple: Lindsay and John from Woode River

Date Met/Started Dating: September 3, 2020

Briefly Describe First Date: Rolling Skating at Skate Way and 3rd Shoot

Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: Go on walks. Skating. We listen to a lot of music together. We like to go on road trips together. Even if it is for a few hours. Love seeing him smile.

Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Always be honest with each other. Grow and build together. Makes goals. Enjoy each other.