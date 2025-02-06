COLLINSVILLE - Senior Taylor Dawson has signed a letter of intent to join Lindenwood University’s wrestling team, marking an exciting step in her athletic career.

Dawson has been a nationally acclaimed wrestler in her high school career and is favored to once again advance to the IHSA State Wrestling Tournament.

Dawson, who recently committed to Lindenwood's Division I program, will compete in the 145-pound weight class in college after moving up to 140 pounds in the 2024-2025 Kahoks season. She will be wrestling in the Highland Sectional on Feb. 14-15 and her father, Randy, encourages people to turn out and see her in her final area appearance.

She plans to pursue a degree in business or sports management, beginning with general studies in her freshman year.

Dawson’s family expressed their enthusiasm for her decision, noting the convenience of the university's proximity to home and their satisfaction with the campus facilities.

Taylor and her father are optimistic about her future in collegiate wrestling, with expectations of her potential to excel at a national level.

