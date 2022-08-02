EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE women's basketball Head Coach Samantha Quigley Smith announced Wednesday that Hunter Lindell, a native of Palatine, Illinois, has been named the Director of Basketball Operations.

Hunter LIndellLindell joins the Cougars' staff after experiencing six seasons of basketball at South Carolina, the defending national champions. He worked with U.S. Olympic Coach Dawn Staley first as a student manager, a graduate assistant and a practice player for the Gamecocks.

His duties included game and travel preparation, managing recruiting visits and training student managers.

Lindell earned two degrees from South Carolina, including a bachelor's degree in Sport and Entertainment Management in 2020 and a Master's of Sport and Entertainment Management in 2022.

His experiences include working for the College Sport Research Institute in 2020, the Chicago Bulls/White Sox Youth Academy in 2018 and Team USA Basketball in 2018.

Lindell's direction at SIUE will be to support Coach Smith and her assistant coaches as well as perform administrative duties related to Cougar women's basketball.

