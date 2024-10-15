Waterloo Bulldogs at CM Eagles Football

ALTON - On the most recent episode of “You’re Beautiful” with Brian Trust, Linda Smith shared her testimony as someone who struggled with substance use and found God.

Smith shared that she went through a difficult time several years ago, which culminated in trouble with the law and DCFS. She realized her kids and her health were her priorities, and she decided to “get right with God.” Now, she is open with her story in the hopes that she can help other people.

“I love hard because I know what it feels like to be loved little, and I know what it feels like to not have. The struggles that I faced prior to now, they’re still daunting, okay? I’m still struggling,” Smith said. “But you have to stay positive and you have to understand that today might be dark but tomorrow can be bright. Don’t give up.”

Smith remembered when she was first struggling with alcohol use. This time in her life was “really dark,” and she didn’t know if she’d come out the other side.

When DCFS got involved, Smith realized she needed help. But she wasn’t sure where to turn. She believed God was telling her to call out, but she didn’t know who to call. In some ways, she felt “really pushed off,” as there didn’t seem to be many treatment options for alcohol addiction.

By chance, she stumbled upon Alton Memorial Hospital’s phone number for their addiction therapy treatment program. She called, and she was in their detox program within four hours. The hospital then set her up with a plane ticket to Florida, where she could go to rehab.

Smith fully believes this program and God’s influence saved her life. Now, she encourages other people to stop the cycle of addiction.

“It’s important to find out who you are. In the matter of six years, I lost myself. That’s exactly what happened. And trying to find myself again, it hasn’t been the easiest,” she said. “But every day, if I could just reach one person and let you know that there is help out there — don’t give up. It may not seem like rainbows and unicorns right now. You might be living that life you thought you wanted to live, but dammit, it’s going to come to a time when you’ve got to stop. Wake up.”

Smith said she wakes up and “fight[s] off the demon of addiction” every day. But she is learning how to love herself again. She knows that substance use is a major issue in all communities, including the Riverbend, and she hopes to become a peer recovery specialist one day so she can help other people.

“Just because I was a drug addict and I was addicted to alcohol doesn’t mean I’m a bad person…Some people just take the wrong path and get with the wrong crowd,” she explained. “Don’t judge a book by its cover, because looking at me today, you wouldn’t know that. You wouldn't know the struggles that I get up and face every day, along with probably half of our community.”

For Smith, religion was a major part of her recovery. She relied on God through all of these challenges, and she encourages other people to build that relationship with Christ so they can find peace and healing. She believes this is the hardest part of getting better, but it’s also the most important.

“Get right with God. That’s going to be your biggest challenge,” Smith said, adding, “Recovery is terror. It’s scary. But it’s good and it’s fun and you’re going to love yourself again.”

