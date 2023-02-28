EDWARDSVILLE - It has come to the attention of the County Clerk & Recorder’s Office that Veterans in Madison County who wish to record their DD214 with the Recorder’s Office are finding online services to assist them.

These services may charge the veteran up to $100 or more for a service that is free of charge in the Madison County Recorder’s office.

Linda AndreasUsually, the online service will request your DD214 be mailed to them and charge you a fee.

The service will in turn send this to our office to be recorded and stamped. However, if the online service sends us a copy of your DD214 we will not record and stamp your document. We must see the original or official stamped copy to record your document.

To avoid paying unnecessary fees and possible denial to record your DD214 we recommend that you bring your official DD214 into the Recorder’s Office and we will be happy to record and stamp it for you at no cost to you.

