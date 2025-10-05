SPRINGFIELD – The historic treasures at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum don’t simply document Lincoln’s life. They also reveal his impact on the people of his era and the generations since – something the ALPLM is examining in an exciting new book and a museum exhibition that opened Friday.

The book, “Lincoln: A Life and Legacy that Defined a Nation in 100 Objects,” puts the spotlight on some of America’s most famous documents and artifacts but also includes lesser-known items that reveal surprising moments in Lincoln’s life or connect us to the people he fought for. Readers will see gorgeous photographs of objects that offer insight on Lincoln’s family life, his remarkable political rise, the painful decisions he made as commander in chief and the lives transformed by the Civil War and the end of slavery.

The authors of the book are Christina Shutt, the ALPLM’s executive director, and Dr. Ian Hunt, the head of acquisitions. It was published Tuesday by Rizzoli New York.

The related exhibit, “Lincoln: A Life and Legacy that Defined a Nation,” gives visitors an up-close look at dozens of the artifacts and documents in the book, including the desk where Lincoln wrote his First Inaugural Address, a leather portfolio Lincoln carried at the White House, the last ax Lincoln ever used and a medal of honor awarded to a Black soldier during the Civil War. New technology animates historic photos, reminding visitors that each image captured a real person in moments of triumph or tragedy.

“The thousands of Lincoln objects at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum are almost like puzzle pieces. Put them together in the right way and they form a picture of who Lincoln was, what he did and who he helped,” said Shutt. “This book and exhibit bring together many of the most interesting pieces, along with the stories behind them. People are going to be surprised by some of what they see.”

The book and exhibition are part of the celebration of the ALPLM’s 20th anniversary. Since its grand opening on April 19, 2005, the ALPLM has welcomed nearly six million visitors and set new standards for presidential libraries. It is also the first of two exhibits for America’s 250th birthday that examine Abraham Lincoln’s impact on the nation. The next one, “The Second American Revolution,” opens in June 2026.

Among the “Lincoln: A Life and Legacy” highlights:

A child’s red, white and blue apron transports us to the historic Senate race between Lincoln and Stephen Douglas.

A legal document introduces the first enslaved person freed with Lincoln’s help.

A small square of copper offers a glimpse into the lives of enslaved people in Charleston, SC.

A simple axe connects to both Lincoln’s frontier roots and his final days.

A modest white skirt takes us back to the day a backwoods lawyer and a Southern lady joined their lives.

“The biggest challenge with this project was narrowing the list to just 100 objects,” said Hunt. “Our collection is so strong and Lincoln’s life so fascinating that we could have told even more stories about the events and people he influenced.”



The book includes a foreword by Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, who writes, “The items shown here let us step into Lincoln’s shoes as he went through life. They help us see the human, not just the symbol, and take greater inspiration from his life.” It also features photography by Maxwell Johnson.



Proceeds from sales of the book go to the ALPLM Public Trust. For information about ordering the book, visit RizzoliUSA.com.



The exhibition could not feature all 100 objects from the book. The museum would not have the space to display so many treasures, and some are too fragile for display. But visitors will see about 50 objects that have never before been shown together. A new “smart-glass” case will offer greater protection for some sensitive documents, such as the Emancipation Proclamation or the Gettysburg Address, allowing them to be displayed longer. And digital animations of photos will give visitors a new perspective on images of the past.

The number of items and the use of new technology make this one of the most ambitious exhibits the ALPLM has ever produced. It will run through April 26, 2026. Admission will be included with the regular price of a museum ticket.



The mission of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is to inspire civic engagement through the diverse lens of Illinois history and share with the world the life and legacy of Abraham Lincoln. We pursue this mission through a combination of rigorous scholarship and high-tech showmanship built on the bedrock of the ALPLM’s unparalleled collection of historical materials – roughly 13 million items from all eras of Illinois history.

For more information, visit www.PresidentLincoln.illinois.gov. You can follow the ALPLM on Facebook, X/Twitter and Instagram.

