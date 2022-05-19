EDWARDSVILLE - Lincoln Middle School in Edwardsville eighth-graders Andrah Salyer and Nolan Forinash have been recognized as this year's American Legion Award Winners.

Lincoln Middle says this award goes to students who exemplify courage, honor, leadership, patriotism, scholarship, and service.

The youth were granted the award by American Legion 5th Division Commander Larry J. Miller.

Miller said he was honored to present the awards to the students.: “They are given to two students each year who are graduating from eighth grade or high school," he said. "They receive a certificate and a medal. We rely on the schools to give us the names of the students who receive the awards. I am always pleased to give out awards to these top students. I also encourage students to look at the American Legion oratorical contests and some of the other competitions at Legion.org."

