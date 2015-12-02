EDWARDSVILLE - Lincoln Middle School student Usma Rizvi continues each year with significant accomplishments in spelling competitions, leadership roles and community service types of projects.

Lincoln Middle School Principal Steve Stuart said Usma is an incredible student.

“She always demonstrates leadership throughout the school and is always giving back to the community,” he said.

Usma said her greatest accomplishment in school so far was making it to the St. Louis Regional Spelling Bee in seventh grade. She said she enjoys participating in her school’s leadership program and she said she was pleased Edwardsville School District’s middle schools and high schools offer various after-school civic activities.

She said her parents – Syed Rizvi and Uzma Rizvi - have motivated her through all of her academic accomplishments.

“They believe that I am capable of doing very well in competitions and contests if I study hard and do my best,” she said.

Usma has set high goals for her future and hopes to attend an Ivy-League university and get a medical degree. Her ultimate hope is to become a non-invasive cardiologist.

She said she has assisted with numerous school and communitywide projects.

“I sometimes volunteer after school from mentoring third graders, to spending time with elderly at nursing homes," she said. "I would like to continue to help more and more people in the community and across the globe.”

Most of all, she said she wants to be a good example to her peers.

“I want to show them they can be very successful if they try to do their absolute best through their years in Edwardsville schools,” she said.

