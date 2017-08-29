EDWARDSVILLE - Brianna Cooper, an eighth-grader at Lincoln Middle School in Edwardsville, applied for and was chosen to serve on the statewide Youth Activation Committee in association with the Special Olympics.

Cooper and her partner will present at a conference in November regarding this year's theme, "Respect is Golden." Brianna will also be working to incorporate many of these ideas into Lincoln Middle’s school day.

Lincoln Middle School Principal Steve Stuart said about Cooper: “We are extremely proud of Brianna for seeking out this opportunity and working so hard to get appointed to this Committee. She, along with many other of our students, have a tremendous interest in supporting Special Olympics and the Unified Sports Programs that are offered throughout the state. Brianna will continue to be the shining example of what a conscientious student looks like.”

