EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Lincoln Middle School carries a 23-2 record into a third-place Illinois Elementary School Association (IESA) third-place state volleyball matchup against 19-7 Champaign Edison tonight at 5:30 p.m. at Normal Kingsley Junior High School.

Macomb, 26-1, defeated Lincoln 25-21, 25-21, in the semifinals Saturday to move to the championship match Tuesday.

Lincoln won its first-round match at state over Steger Columbia 25-17, 25-9 to advance to the matchup against Macomb. The girls are coached by head coach Kim Bugger and assistant Jami Parker, who is also the Edwardsville High School varsity coach.

“This year has been very rewarding,” Parker said. “The coaches have been blessed to be a part of such a great season. This group of young ladies are fantastic both on and off the court. They display great teamwork and work ethics.

“We have an athletic group of young ladies. But even beyond skills, these girls take care of one another, encourage and cheer for their teammates from the beginning of the match to the very last point. Our parents have been fantastic and supportive this season.



“This team has been setting goals since December. Through their hard work and determination, we have been successful at achieving these goals. The last goal is to bring home a medal.”

