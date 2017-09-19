Lincoln Middle School in Edwardsville's fall baseball and softball teams are riding a high note after capturing regional and sectional titles.

The Lincoln baseball team captured a regional championship Monday night, defeating Greenville 7-1. Next up is the sectional game Saturday with a chance to advance to the Elite 8 in Peoria on Friday, Sept. 29.

The Lincoln softball team captured the sectional title and earned a trip to state. The Wildcats will play this Friday afternoon in Normal for a chance to advance to the state semi-finals on Saturday.

