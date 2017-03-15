EDWARDSVILLE - Lincoln Middle School’s seventh-grade girls’ volleyball team brought home a third-place finish in the IESA Class 4A state tournament in Normal on Tuesday night by a 25-12, 25-10 margin over Champaign Edison.

The team was paced in the match by Rachel Heflin, who had 11 service points; Rayna Hunter added nine points and Lexie Griffin had eight points.

The team is coached by Kim Bugger and Jami Parker, who also coaches the Edwardsville High School varsity girls team.

Lincoln Middle concludes the year with an outstanding 24-2 record.

Parker described all the team members as great girls who always support each other on the floor.

