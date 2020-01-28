EDWARDSVILLE - Lincoln Middle and Liberty Middle Schools of Edwardsville went one-two in the Illinois Elementary School Association state competition's large routine category this past Saturday, held at the Peoria Civic Center.

Lincoln won the title with a score of 90.08 points, with Liberty coming in second at 88.50 points. Frankfort Hickory Creek was third with 88.40 points, fourth place went to Shore wood Troy with 84.83 points, and Frankfort Summit Hill rounded up the top five with 84.33 points.

Lake in the Hills Marlowe was sixth with a score of 77.10 points, seventh place went to Algonquin Heine man with 73.05 points, Alton Middle School came in eighth with a score of 72.38, in ninth place was Lake Forest Deer Path at 72.10, and finishing the top ten was Girard North Mac with a score of 71.95.

Deliverer Central was 11th with a score of 70.00 points, with Bloomingdale Stratford in 12th at 69.60, Vernon Hills Hawthorn South was 13th with a score of 67.68 points, Homewood Hart was 14th at 67.43 points, and coming in 15th was Mullein Carl Sandburg with 66.78 points.

Granite City Coolidge and West Chicago Leman tied for 16th, each scoring 62.00 points, Chicago CCR was 18th at 59.58 points, and Aurora Rodgers Magnet School was 19th with a total of 52.13 points.

