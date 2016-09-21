Lincoln David Pippins
Name: Lincoln David Pippins
Parents: Colleen and Joshua Pippins of Godfrey
Birth weight: 7 lbs 15 oz
Birth Length: 21 inches
Time : 4:09 AM
Date: September 15, 2016
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Siblings: Makaela (5); Mylah (3); Landon (1)
Grandparents: Gary & Sandy Pippins, Edwardsville; Marcy & Virgil Mead, Brighton
Great Grandparents: Ron & Diane Mead, Godfrey; Sharon & Ted Sperry, Stuart, FL; Alice Green, Jerseyville; Connie Essman, St. Louis