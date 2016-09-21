Name: Lincoln David Pippins

Parents: Colleen and Joshua Pippins of Godfrey

Birth weight: 7 lbs 15 oz

Birth Length: 21 inches

Time : 4:09 AM

Date: September 15, 2016

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s

Siblings: Makaela (5); Mylah (3); Landon (1)

Grandparents: Gary & Sandy Pippins, Edwardsville; Marcy & Virgil Mead, Brighton

Great Grandparents: Ron & Diane Mead, Godfrey; Sharon & Ted Sperry, Stuart, FL;  Alice Green, Jerseyville; Connie Essman, St. Louis

 

 