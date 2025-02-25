EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Rotary Club has chosen to honor Edwardsville High School student Lincoln Alwardt with the Student of the Month Award for February. Lincoln was nominated by Edwardsville High School teacher Sean Saylor.

Lincoln is the son of Tony and Randi Kay Alwardt. He is 17 years old and attends Edwardsville High School. Academically, Lincoln shines at school and is also a member of both the National Honor Society and the Science National Honors Society. He has also been recognized as an Illinois State Scholar.

Athletically, Lincoln plays soccer for both Edwardsville High School Boys Varsity Soccer and Glen Ed. He has received one of the EHS Boys Varsity Soccer Team MVP awards, along with the IHSSCA All-Sectional Sportsmanship Award for soccer.

Outside of school, Lincoln enjoys playing soccer, weightlifting, and gold. He is also an active member of St. John’s United Church of Christ of Midway.

In the future, Lincoln plans to major in Data Science and work for a professional sports team or company related to sports. He is still exploring options to determine the college/university he will attend.

The Edwardsville Rotary Club recognizes a student each month, September through April. Each May, Edwardsville High School staff chooses one of the monthly winners to receive the $1,500 Edwardsville EHS Rotary Scholarship. The awards have been given since 1996 and the Edwardsville Rotary Club has given out over $35,000 in scholarships to date.

