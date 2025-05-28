ALTON - The Alton River Dragons will auction limited-edition jerseys during their June 4, 2025, 6:35 p.m. home opener game against the Quincy Dog Paddlers at Gordon Moore Park to support the Alton Fire Department and the Alton Police Department’s K-9 Division.

All proceeds from the auction will be donated directly to these two local organizations.

The event, set to take place in Alton, encourages fans and community members to arrive early for a special announcement honoring an individual important to the community and first responders.

The Alton River Dragons hope the event will raise awareness and provide financial support to the city’s emergency services.