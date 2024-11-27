ALTON - Lily Waltz is an impressive leader.

For her accomplishments, Lily Waltz is a Hayner Public Library District Student of the Month for Alton High School.

Waltz is only a junior at Alton High School, but she has already made a name for herself as a strong student and natural leader. She has been a devoted member of choir since her freshman year. She also cheers on her fellow students as a long-time member of Redbird Nest, the school spirit club.

She recently discovered a new passion by becoming involved in the journalism program at AHS. She excels as a student journalist and deeply enjoys her participation in all of her extracurriculars.

But Waltz’s hard work especially shines as a member of Link Crew. This program allows upperclassmen to mentor freshmen students. Waltz serves as a positive role model for these younger students.

Though her academic life is full, Waltz’s life outside of school is equally busy. She works at Shivers Frozen Custard and is involved in her youth group and worship team.

She has proven herself as a dedicated student with big goals beyond high school. After graduation, Waltz hopes to pursue a career in speech-language pathology or audiology.

“I’ve consistently been on high honor roll in my time at Alton High School. I have a 4.37 GPA, and I'm involved in multiple honors, AP, and dual credit classes,” Waltz added. “I am a dedicated student and very grateful for my education and those who have helped me along the way.”

Congratulations to Lily for this recognition by Alton High School and the Hayner Public Library District!

