WESCLIN — Both the boys and girls middle school cross country teams from Maryville Christian School captured regional championships at the SIJHSAA Class L Region 2 meet held recently in Wesclin, earning qualification for the upcoming state championships.

The girls team made history by becoming the first in school history to qualify for a state meet since the SIJHSAA adopted regional qualifiers. They secured the regional title with a team score of 32 points. Leading the team, Lily Kamadulski finished first with a time of 10 minutes, 39 seconds. Other top finishers included Audrey Gaworski in sixth place, Leah Mahtani seventh, Elizabeth Ziebka eighth, and Emery Manville tenth.

The boys team dominated the competition with a total of 18 points to claim their regional championship. Lee Kramer led the team with a first-place finish at 10 minutes, 4 seconds. Following him were Rudra Patel in second place, Connor Potthast third, Jameson Vieregge fifth, Calvin Strahm seventh, and Jett Nazetta tenth.

The teams will next compete at the SIJHSAA State Championships scheduled for October 18 in DuQuoin, Illinois. Coaches and supporters expressed pride in the athletes’ dedication, teamwork, and perseverance throughout the season.

