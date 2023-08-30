ALTON - Alton High junior Lilly Schuler is off to a great start in play for the Redbirds in the 2023 girls' tennis season.

Alton High head girls tennis coach Jesse Macias said Lilly is a junior captain and leader on the court for the Redbirds' team. Lilly is an Auto Butler Female Athlete of the Month for the Redbirds.

Lilly was fourth at No. 1 singles in the Springfield Invite this past Saturday.

"Lilly played number one singles last year, and it was a rough season at times," Macias said. "But, she battled every day and she had a great off-season. She is playing with a lot of confidence and I like everything I have seen about her game so far.

"She plays number one singles and doubles, which means that she has to play the best from every team in every match. She shows up and battles and I am really impressed with her competitiveness.

"I think she is a great role model for the other players and we are looking for a great season from her. She was all-conference last season and won the Southwestern Conference award for most improved player. "Jared Engelman also contributed to this story.

