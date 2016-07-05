Lillian Josephine Wilson
Name: Lillian Josephine Wilson
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Parents: Lauren and Aaron Wilson of Alton
Birth weight: 7 lbs 1 oz
Birth Length: 20 inches
Time : 7:51 AM
Date: June 4, 2016
Hospital: Alton Memorial
Grandparents: Chris & Joanne Wickenhauser, Deerfield Beach, FL; Scott & Mary Pat Darr, Alton; Madelene Wilson, Memphis, TN; Ray Wilson, Mandeville, LA
Great Grandparents: Raylene Reale, Kansas City, MO; Dan & Rowena Wilson, Boliver, MO; Irene Wickenhauser, Hendersonville, NC
More like this: