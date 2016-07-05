Name: Lillian Josephine Wilson

Parents: Lauren and Aaron Wilson of Alton

Birth weight:  7 lbs 1 oz

Birth Length:  20 inches

Time : 7:51 AM

Date: June 4, 2016

Hospital: Alton Memorial

Grandparents: Chris & Joanne Wickenhauser, Deerfield Beach, FL; Scott & Mary Pat Darr, Alton; Madelene Wilson, Memphis, TN; Ray Wilson, Mandeville, LA

Great Grandparents: Raylene Reale, Kansas City, MO; Dan & Rowena Wilson, Boliver, MO; Irene Wickenhauser, Hendersonville, NC

 

