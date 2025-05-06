ROXANA — Despite a strong offensive effort from Lilli Ray, who hit two home runs and drove in three runs, the Roxana Shells fell to Freeburg 23-7 in a high-scoring softball game Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

Freeburg took an early lead in the top of the first inning, scoring four runs through a combination of doubles, fielder’s choices, and walks. Roxana responded in the bottom half with a rally capped by a home run from Macy Hart, tying the game at 4-4.

Freeburg extended their lead to 8-4 in the second inning, while Ray’s solo home run for Roxana kept the game within reach. However, Freeburg’s offense exploded in the third inning, scoring 15 runs on seven hits and numerous walks, including key contributions from Olivia Joseph, Hesseldenz, and Warltz.

Roxana managed two runs in the fourth inning on another home run by Ray, but Freeburg’s early offensive surge proved decisive.

Pitching duties for Roxana were handled first by Hart, who allowed six runs on three hits over two innings, striking out one while walking seven batters. Freeburg’s Kailey Owen pitched four innings, giving up seven runs on 11 hits, striking out one and issuing no walks.

Both teams showed strong defensive play, with neither committing errors.

Roxana’s Josie Brannon led the fielders with five chances, while Freeburg’s Warltz handled seven chances.

Offensively, Roxana collected 11 hits with Ray, Ava Cherry, and Madison John each recording two.

Freeburg matched that with 11 hits, led by Hesseldenz’s three-for-four performance. The Bulldogs also drew 18 walks and stole nine bases, including multiple steals by Joseph and Grace Fassbinder.

