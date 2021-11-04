WOOD RIVER - Mike Fahnestock has had an impact on Wood River Avenue since his start as a State Farm Insurance agent. Fahnestock loves the "Like A Good Neighbor, State Farm is There" slogan for State Farm, and each week, he tries to live up to that expectation.

Mike loves the jingle so much he posted it to his Facebook page.

Fahnestock is located at 600 N. Wood River Avenue in Wood River. Fahnestock’s office is across from the Roundhouse and just down the street from East Alton-Wood River High School.

Mike has extensive knowledge of the area. He has spent 25 years prior managing a building materials company in St. Louis.

"My grandparents and my dad grew up in Wood River, and I want to be synonymous with the community," he said. "I want to try to help revitalize Wood River and support the community whether it is the high school, the parks and recreation department, and any help I can offer Downtown Wood River."

Article continues after sponsor message

Mike was born and raised in Godfrey, attended St. Mary’s School, then graduated from Marquette, Lewis and Clark Community College, and Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville.

“My dad has been a small business owner the past 25 years, and I wanted to follow in his footsteps and own my own business,” he said.

Fahnestock offers car insurance, life insurance, auto, home, health and life insurance, and other financial services to his customers.

Fahnestock's hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday and also evenings by appointment.