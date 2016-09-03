Metro East Lutheran's offense moves downfield against Lighthouse Christian at Metro East Lutheran. (Photo by Dan Brannan)FOOTBALL

LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN 49, METRO EAST LUTHERAN-MADISON 6: Metro East Lutheran-Madison gave up 512 yards of total offense to Lighthouse Christian of Springfield, Mo., in a 49-6 loss to the Chargers at MEL's Edwardsville field Friday night.

Fa'Shun Merritt led the Knights (0-2) with 92 rushing yards on five carries, including a 78-yard scamper. Merritt also had two catches for MEL; Caleb Miranda had 108 yards on the ground for the Chargers.

The Knights open their Prairie State Conference slated at 11 a.m. Sept. 10 against Kincaid Salt Fork at Sam Dymas Memorial Field in Madison.

 

GREENVILLE 50, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 6: Brandon Becoat ran for 150 yards for Piasa Southwestern, but the Piasa Birds dropped a 50-6 decision to Greenville on the road Friday night in a South Central Conference clash.

“We played much, much better than last week,” said Southwestern coach Aaron Fricke. “We knew this would be a really tough schedule early on, so we tried to take some steps forward, and I think we did.

“They hit a couple of deep passes but we did a good job of not letting the drives march down the field. I think as we continue to get better and the schedule gets a little bit easier, we will start to win some games.”

Caleb Robinson hit Michale Nolte with a 50-yard touchdown pass for Southwestern's only score of the night; they fell to 0-2 on the year. Next up for Southwestern is a home date against Litchfield at 7 p.m. Sept. 9

 

GRANITE CITY-CARBONDALE GAME POSTPONED: A water main break in Carbondale Friday forced the postponement of the scheduled football game between the Terriers and Granite City.

The game will be played at 7 p.m. tonight in Carbondale.

