EDWARDSVILLE - Danielle Frisse has a long background in Girl Scouts and has always had a giving nature. Frisse led an effort with the help of Bella Milano in Edwardsville to make about 100 sandwiches for first responders involved in the cleanup and recovery work after the tornado struck the Amazon Warehouse this past Saturday.

Frisse, of Wood River, is a Lifetime Girl Scouts member and has 17 years recorded with the group. She is still active and is taking over as a Girl Scout leader of a troop in the Bethalto-Wood River area. She has worked for several years in the Bella Milano catering division.

“When things like the Amazon Warehouse Tornado tragedy happens I want to help,” she said. “I woke up Saturday and decided with Bella Milano to do this. I wanted to do something for the first responders.”

With the sandwiches, Bella Milano provided chips, apples, Gatorade, and snack packs.

Danielle said Bella Milano is always very generous to different charitable causes in the region.

“They do a lot to help in the community,” she said. “For them to step up like this it is totally within their nature.”

