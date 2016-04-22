ALTON - Alton native Erin Frew has fulfilled a lifetime dream of writing and publishing a children’s book.

Erin is the author and illustrator of “Golden Boy Bailey,” a children’s book that was just published in February. Her target market for this book is children ages 7-11.

She is having a book launch party from 6 to 9 tonight at Riverbender.com Community Center in Alton. Erin and her husband, John, also own Frew Bridal in Alton.

“I am thrilled to have several dogs from Therapy Dog International who will be at the launch to meet and greet with children. We have some fun activities planned and will provide light refreshments.”

Erin said the funny thing about this particular book is she wrote the story more than 10 years ago when she was living in California.

“I actually wrote it while I was designing children’s toys,” she said. “Life kind of took hold of me and it became lost on my computer. It wasn’t until I became pregnant with my third child, Oliver, that I became inspired again to start on illustrations and finish the book. It was a work in progress getting this done.”

Erin said her grandmother actually inspired her several years ago to consider writing and illustrating children’s books.

“When I was in high school she loved to cut out articles in the paper,” Erin said. “She would pull out the things she wanted to look at and one day in particular she showed me a clip of a high school student that was illustrating and doing children’s books. She said, ‘Erin you would be good at this. You are so creative and talented and this is something you should do.’ At age 14 or 15 she planted the seed in my head that illustrating and writing children’s books might be something I would be good at doing.”

Erin said her main goal for the project is that children will enjoy the book.

“Reading to my children is a special time for me and my children and if I can bring joy and a little excitement to kids, that is my biggest hope. I would love to do more of these. I have been doing so much research on how to market the book and the best way to market the book from what I have discovered is doing a matter of time. For me it is a matter of finding time. I wanted to hold off and see what success this book has and if it takes off, I will do another one.”

HERE IS SPECIAL VIDEO TRAILER TO THE BOOK:

Here are links to the book on Amazon.com and the Barnes and Noble website.

http://www.amazon.com/Golden-Boy-Bailey-Erin-Frew/dp/1460278135/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1459956481&sr=8-1&keywords=golden+boy+bailey



http://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/golden-boy-bailey-erin-frew/1123452442?ean=9781460278130



Here is Erin’s official author Facebook page.

https://www.facebook.com/erinfrewofficial/?fref=ts



People who are unable to attend the launch party they can pick up copies of the book at The Grapevine Children’s Store, 10 E Broadway, in Alton.

