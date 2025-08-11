ALTON — Alton Police Officer Jacob Beuttel has been awarded the Life Saving Award for his swift and courageous actions that prevented potential injury or death in a dangerous situation that developed on July 5, 2025.

At approximately 5:43 a.m. on July 5, 2025, Officer JacobBeuttel responded to a structure fire in the 3400 block of Meridocia Street in Alton, where two individuals were reported trapped inside. Upon arrival, the officer found heavy smoke and large flames emanating from the rear of the residence and discovered Deborah J. Richardson and Steven M. Harris stranded on a deteriorated second-story deck with no safe means of escape.

The Alton Police said the deck of the home involved was missing steps, lacked a handrail, and had rotted boards, posing a significant danger to anyone attempting to descend.

"Officer Beuttel bypassed the missing stairs, removed lattice from the side of the deck, and climbed the unstable structure to reach the trapped occupants and their two dogs," the Alton Police Department said in a statement. "After clearing obstacles, he guided them down the hazardous stairs. When 72-year-old Richardson was unable to navigate a gap in the staircase, Officer Beuttel carried her to safety and led everyone to the front of the home."

The Alton Fire Department arrived shortly thereafter to find all human occupants already safe.

In recognition of his heroism, Officer Beuttel has been awarded the Life Saving Award.

Authorities commend his dedication and disregard for personal safety in the line of duty.

