James E. Gray.

ALTON — The Alton community will gather to honor the life and legacy of James E. Gray, a respected leader known for his commitment to education and advocacy, during a Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. The event will take place at at The Bridge Church Fellowship Hall, located at 504 E. 12th St. in Alton.

James Gray died at the age of 90 on Dec. 27, 2024.

K.J. Gray, the organizer of the celebration, expressed the importance of the event in a recent communication.

"Join us in honoring the life and legacy of James E. Gray, a beloved community leader whose dedication to education, advocacy, and service left a profound impact on Alton and beyond," Gray stated.

The celebration will feature tributes, music, and opportunities for fellowship, providing attendees a chance to reflect on Gray’s contributions to the community.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests support for the Alton Branch of the NAACP's C Average Student Scholarship Program, which aims to inspire and assist future generations of students.

For more information regarding the event or to contribute to the NAACP's cause, K.J. Gray can be reached at kjgray@wwvl931.com. The family encourages community members to participate in this tribute to honor a man who dedicated his life to the betterment of others.

