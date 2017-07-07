Lieutenant Governor’s Statement on Speaker Madigan’s 32% Income Tax Hike
SPRINGFIELD – Lieutenant Governor Sanguinetti today released the following statement regarding Speaker Madigan’s 32% Income Tax Hike:
“Today, Speaker Madigan got his wish. Springfield is back to business-as-usual: tax increases, unbalanced budgets, and phony reforms. For two years, the majority party has held our state hostage in a budget crisis. Why? For a 32% permanent income tax increase they could have passed two years ago. Businesses and families are fleeing our state. The only way out of this financial crisis is to pass the real reforms and pro-growth policies our businesses and families so desperately need.”
