CHICAGO, IL—September 1, 2016. In honor of Labor Day, Lieutenant Governor Evelyn Sanguinetti joined Assistant Director of the Illinois Department of Labor, Anna Hui, at the S&C Electric Company.

“Today, we celebrate the many contributions workers have made to the strength, prosperity, and wellbeing of our state,” said Assistant Director Hui. “It is with great pride that Illinois is home to an employer like S&C.”

Lieutenant Governor Sanguinetti and Assistant Director Hui met with S&C employees, toured the facilities, and saw a demonstration of its advanced smart grid technology.

“One of Illinois’ best assets is its workforce,” Lieutenant Governor Sanguinetti said. “Our Administration has made it a priority to attract and retain high-paying, high-quality jobs in Illinois. I am hopeful other employers will follow S&C’s lead in putting employees first.

The S&C Electric Company has been a major manufacturer in the City of Chicago and State of Illinois for 105 years and currently employs more than 1,800 people fulltime workers. The company is 100% employee owned and is one of the country’s 100 largest employee-owned businesses.

