HARDIN — Mia Lieberman set a single-match school record for kills with 21 to lead the Father McGivney Catholic Griffins to a 25-18, 26-28, 25-20 victory over Calhoun on Thursday night, Sept. 4, 2025, at Calhoun.

Lieberman’s performance was a key factor in the win, supported by Elli Moody’s five kills and Emerson Isringhausen’s two assists. Defensively, Dia Villhard contributed 20 digs and 20 serve receptions, while Lieberman added 10 digs. Grace Nesbit recorded seven digs, and both Lydia Reichart and Isringhausen contributed six digs apiece.

Calhoun head coach Melissa Zipprich commented on her team’s effort in the rematch against Father McGivney Catholic, saying, “We battled hard in our rematch with Father McGivney last night, but came up a little short, losing 18–25, 28–26, 20-25. We definitely played a lot harder in this match, so I am proud of the improvement that we are showing. We are still early in the season and have a lot of potential to unlock.”

On offense, Annie Wilson and Lily Pelletier had strong performances for Calhoun with 10 and eight kills, respectively. The team also had to adjust its defensive strategy after their libero became ill before the game. Zipprich noted that Layla Schulte, Peyton Baalman and Annabelle Eilerman stepped up to play “some amazing back row.”

The match highlighted both teams’ efforts early in the season as they continue to develop their potential.

McGivney is 6-0-2 after the match and Calhoun is 5-3 overall at this point in the season.

McGivney hosts Althoff Catholic at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 9, 2025, and plays at Metro East Lutheran on Sept. 11, 2025, at 6 p.m.

Calhoun plays at home against Greenfield-Northwestern at 7 p.m. on Sept. 9, 2025.

Calhoun faces rival Carrollton at 6 p.m. on Sept. 15, 2025.

