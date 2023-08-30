MARYVILLE - When Amy Fisher’s daughter came home with lice twice in eight months, she knew there had to be a better solution than the treatment options she found.

The experience inspired Fisher to open Lice Clinic of Metro East so other parents don’t have to panic. Located at 7710 Stonebridge Golf Drive in Maryville, the clinic offers several lice treatments that can remove all lice and nits within hours, without the stress.

“Each time, it was found late at night, and she just has super long hair. I stressed the whole time,” Fisher said of her family’s experience. “And when I went to the store to get the over-the-counter stuff, I read the ingredients, and a lot of what’s in there is also in pesticides. And I was not okay with that.”

The situation felt overwhelming, and the treatments were time-consuming and chemical-heavy, with no guarantee that they would work. Fisher wanted a solution that could help their family move on as quickly as possible. She found a lice clinic in St. Louis, and her daughter walked out three hours later lice-free.

Fisher was ecstatic, but she couldn’t help thinking it would be great to have that option in her own community. Now, Lice Clinic of Metro East can give other local families the same relief that she felt.

“I just thought to myself, I don’t know why we don’t have anything closer, because I know plenty of moms that were going through the same thing. There’s plenty of people like me out there that don’t have time to deal with this kind of stress,” she said. “So I got it open. It was mainly just a solution that I felt our community needed. There’s so much across the river that we don’t have on the Illinois side.”

In the single week they’ve been open, the clinic has seen seven clients. Two of those clients confided that they had already done over-the-counter treatments and had received prescriptions, neither of which worked. One family spent nearly $600 on ineffective products before coming to Fisher.

So how does Fisher’s treatment work? She encourages clients to think of it as a spa day. The clinic does a heat treatment, similar to a blowout, for 25–30 minutes, then follows it with a silicon-based, non-toxic solution. After that, a final comb out removes all lice and nits. You can also receive a free head recheck within 30 days after a full treatment.

“If you do the full treatment, it’s all done,” Fisher explained. “You can go home, clean your house a little bit, and you don’t have to worry about being reinfested.”

Lice Clinic of Metro East offers different levels of treatment and prices. You can view a full list of treatment options online. They also have a few prevention methods and products, including mint shampoo and a mint hairspray that Fisher’s daughter swears by.

In addition to treatments, the clinic collaborates with schools and camps to perform head checks. Fisher noted that “super lice,” or lice that are resistant to traditional lice treatment products, are more common today, which underscores the importance of prevention and quick, effective treatment like what she offers at the clinic.

“Our public schools don’t do head checks anymore, and it’s really a disservice to our families, because then it falls on the family’s lap when their kids are infested at school,” Fisher noted. “But I will tell you, if parents just take that into their own hands and just do a comb out with a nit comb once a week or even every other week, they’ll be able to find things before they get out of hand.”

And when lice do happen, there’s no need to panic. Call Lice Clinic of Metro East at 618-929-2099 or visit their official website to make your appointment today.

