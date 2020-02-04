CHICAGO - The Illinois Library Association is hosting its annual Library Legislative Meet-up Series at eight locations throughout the state in February and March, including one this week in Edwardsville.

The meet-ups allow Illinois library leadership, staff, and stakeholders a chance to meet with state and federal legislators to discuss an array of topics including: the impact libraries have on communities, how prospective legislation affects library services, benefits libraries offer their communities, and the challenges faced. This also serves as a time for legislators to meet with constituents and learn firsthand the environments in which library services are delivered.

The Metro East Library Legislative Breakfast will be held from 8:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020, at the Sunset Hills Country Club, 2525 Illinois 157, in Edwardsville, IL. Legislators confirmed to attend include: Rep. Monica Bristow, Rep. LaToya Greenwood, Rep. Charles E. Meier, Rep. Katie Stuart, Senator Rachelle Aud Crowe, and Senator Christopher Belt.

"This is an important time for libraries and librarians throughout the country," said Diane Foote, Executive Director of the Illinois Library Association. "Amid Macmillan Publishers' decision to restrict ebook access, increased efforts to save net neutrality, and perennial library funding challenges, the library community now more than ever must unite and advocate for issues affecting their profession and serving populations."

The series started today with the West Suburban Library Legislative Lunch. Subsequent meet-ups will be held in Metro East Illinois (Edwardsville), Southern Illinois (Effingham), Central Illinois (Bloomington-Normal), Western Illinois (Galesburg), Buffalo Grove, South Suburban Illinois (Tinley Park), and Chicago.

If you are interested in attending the ILA Metro East Library Legislative Breakfast, please contact ILA Executive Director Diane Foote.

About the Illinois Library Association

The Illinois Library Association (ILA) is a not-for-profit educational and professional membership organization that represents nearly 3,000 Illinois public, academic, school, and special libraries as well as librarians, library staff, trustees, students, library vendors and the millions who depend on them. Founded in 1896, it is the third largest state library association and a chapter of the American Library Association.

