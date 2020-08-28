GRANITE CITY - September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when the Six Mile Regional Library District joins the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning.

Anyone living in 62040 is eligible to get a free SMRLD library card. To get your library card, either fill in the online form at smrld.org/connect/get-a-library-card/ or visit us at 2001 Delmar Avenue. Youth ages 4-18 can receive a free book when picking up their library card. Books are provided in partnership between SMRLD, Transform GC, and GCHS teacher Jennifer Connolly; only while supplies last and only at the Delmar Avenue Library.

There is nothing more empowering than signing up for your own library card. Through access to technology, media resources and educational programs, a library card gives students the tools to succeed in the classroom and provides people of all ages opportunities to pursue their dreams and passions.

Libraries offer everything from early literacy programs to job search assistance, helping transform lives and communities through education. At SMRLD, you’ll find a wide variety of educational resources and activities, including Research Databases and Streaming Movies, Music, eBooks, eAudiobooks, eComics, & eMagazines for all ages.

“Libraries play an important role in the education and development of children,” said Executive Director, Tina Hubert. “SMRLD has programs that serve students of all ages and backgrounds such as 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten, Saturday Science Lab, and TAG our Teen Advisory Group.”

The Six Mile Regional Library District, along with libraries everywhere, continue to adapt and expand services to meet the evolving needs of our community. To sign up for a library card or to learn more about the library’s resources and programs, please visit (www.smrld.org).

This year, DC’s Wonder Woman is embarking on a mission to champion the power of a library card as Library Card Sign-up Month Honorary Chair. In her new role, Wonder Woman will promote the value of libraries and encourage everyone to get their very own library card.

Since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year. During the month, the ALA and libraries unite together in a national effort to ensure every child signs up for their own library card.

For more information, call 618-452-6238 ext. 710.

