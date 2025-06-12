JERSEYVILLE – Classic car enthusiasts and Liberty Village residents alike gathered for a car show on a sunny Wednesday, June 11, 2025. After a highly successful first year, Liberty Village plans to bring the car show back as an annual event.

Members of the Jersey County Street Machine Association and White Hall Drag-O-Way car clubs joined the festivities at Liberty Village of Jerseyville with a variety of about 30 makes and models from decades past. Also on hand were hot dogs and hamburgers fresh off the grill, and a “cooling station” with water, lemonade, and plenty of shade.

Lorie Hunter with Liberty Village said the event’s main purpose was to get residents outdoors and stimulate their memories with the sights and sounds of a classic car show. After being rescheduled from last week due to rain, she said the car show made for a nice Father’s Day event.

“We got nothing but positive feedback,” Hunter said of the car show. “When they suffer from dementia [as] a lot of them do, they might not be able to remember 15 minutes ago … but they can always give you stories about the cars that they drove, it’s crazy. They can talk about their first car and there’s always stories behind them.”

Hunter emphasized that hosting such a successful event “takes a village,” commending the Liberty Village staff, supervisors, maintenance crews and more who made their first annual car show possible. She also greatly appreciated the turnout from local car clubs, including the Jersey County Street Machine Association and the White Hall Drag-O-Way, with the latter group first approaching Liberty Village about hosting the car show.

Initially unsure how the event would pan out, Hunter said their debut car show exceeded all expectations.

“It just got bigger as we started planning and saw the beautiful weather we were getting … everything was just perfect,” she said. “It went very well and we were impressed with the turnout. It was way over our expectations, so we are so grateful.”

To find out more about Liberty Village, visit their website at libertyvillageofjerseyville.com. See even more photos from their first annual car show on the Liberty Village Facebook page.

