JERSEYVILLE - A ribbon-cutting ceremony for “Memory Lane - Fitness for the Mind,” a newly enhanced memory care program at Liberty Village of Jerseyville, will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Thursday, August 25, at 1251 N. State St. in Jerseyville.

Marketing Director Brady Dabbs said instead of focusing on peak physical fitness, the goal of this program is to help participants reach their peak mental fitness.

“There are new games, new shapes, colors - just all kinds of things to help with their mind,” Dabbs said. “Instead of more physical activities, we’re going to work on the cognitive.”

These new brain games and activities will be on display to preview at different stations at the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Dabbs said. There will also be guest speakers, refreshments, and tours of the newly-renovated interior of Liberty Village, which has newly painted walls and even painted toilet seats to help the visually impaired reduce bathroom accidents.

The new Memory Lane program utilizes the help of well-trained Memory Care Specialists, Dabbs wrote in a press release about the program.

“Our Memory Care Specialists have been provided rigorous training related to the care of those afflicted with memory impairment, and are available around the clock to ensure that all interactions are guided by evidence-based interventions that encourage cognitive processing,” the release states.

Dabbs also said the Memory Lane program will expand Liberty Village’s current admission criteria so that they can admit a larger number of people who would benefit most from the program.

For more information about Memory Lane - Fitness for the Mind, or about Liberty Village of Jerseyville, call 618-498-6441.

