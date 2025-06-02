JERSEYVILLE – The car show coming to Liberty Village of Jerseyville is on hold for a week as unfavorable weather conditions are expected.

Originally set for this Wednesday, June 4, 2025, the car show has now been rescheduled for Wednesday, June 11, 2025. The time of the event will remain the same, running from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

The event is free and open to the public and will feature a variety of classic rides proudly on display from members of the Jersey County Street Machine Association and White Hall Drag-O-Way.

Liberty Village of Jerseyville made the announcement on Monday morning.

“Being so close to Father’s Day, we will be honoring the fathers, grandfathers and great grandfathers as well as all the other residents at Liberty Village,” they stated. “We hope everyone can adjust their schedules and join us for this event.”

Stay tuned to Riverbender.com for the latest updates and more car show coverage soon to come.

More like this: