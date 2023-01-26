Liberty Middle Teacher Lauren Davis Brings Home Importance Of Language Arts To Her Students Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - Teachers are often asked by their students, “Why do I have to learn this?” and “When will I ever use this in life?” For Liberty Middle School sixth-grade language arts teacher Lauren Davis, the answer is simple. “You must learn to read and write. Language arts is one of the only classes that significantly impacts every person’s daily life.” Davis has taught an array of subjects, but for all 11 years of her teaching, she has taught at least one language arts or reading class every school year. “The power and importance of language arts is what drives me to push my students to become the best writers possible. Along with writing, I love watching students develop a love for reading by finding their favorite author or genre. Reading is powerful because it allows us to step into other worlds, break away from reality, and learn history about ancient places or important leaders that have gone before us.” Davis, who is in her second year at Liberty, has always wanted to be a teacher. Article continues after sponsor message “I would play school, and “teach” my Cabbage Patch Dolls with a small dry-erase board I had in my bedroom. My desire to teach came from the positive and caring teachers I had in elementary school. I also love interacting with people, and I love the excitement school brings.” Like all teachers, she lives for that “light bulb” moment. “However, the most fruitful part of teaching is watching your students grow both academically and socially. I love interacting with my students and watching them interact with their peers. I enjoy the diversity in my classroom and showing all students kindness as they develop a love for learning.”

She also has a great appreciation for the attitude sixth graders have regarding school and their teachers. "Even though they tell it like it is, which often leads to me having funny stories to tell later, they really do care. Sixth grade is also when students become independent learners and figure out who they are. I enjoy helping students learn to study and prepare for tests and big projects. Many skills they learn in sixth grade help them achieve remarkable success in middle school which they carry on to high school and into their adult life." When she's not in the classroom, Davis can be found outside with her two boys and husband. They enjoy walking, biking, working out, playing in adult softball and volleyball leagues, and relaxing at Table Rock Lake.