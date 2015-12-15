EDWARDSVILLE - Liberty’s girls seventh-grade and eighth-grade basketball teams have been on a roll as of late, with the seventh graders capturing the state title with a 30-28 triumph over Canton Ingersoll last week at Normal Parkside Junior High School.

Liberty Middle School Principal Hillary Stanifer expressed great pride in the team and their coaches for capturing the Illinois Elementary School Association state championship.

"I am so proud of the work that these girls do on a regular basis," Liberty Middle School Principal Hillary Stanifer said. "They are dedicated to their academics, their sport, and their school. It’s great to watch them perform at their best and to be rewarded with a state title!"

Kate Bevis-O’Neal, one of the coaches of the team, said she was exceptionally proud of the squad’s state efforts.

“They peaked at the right time,” she said. “The shots fell at the right time. The girls started to box out and take control of every possession down the stretch.”

Char Bond, the other coach, said it was very exciting to see the girls capture the state title. She said the group is a very talented team and she didn’t know if had sunk in just yet for what they had done.

The girls all have tremendous potential for the future. Harris comes from a basketball family with several who have been successful.

Both coaches thanked the fans and families for their constant support.

Bevis-O’Neal said there are so many factors that can happen with injuries and illnesses on a state championship run and this was an incredible achievement.

“The girls battled through some sickness,” she said. “I am so proud of them.”

Liberty was behind 12-4 at one point early in the game, but came back. Liberty’s seventh graders were 25-3 on the season.

Sydney Harris scored a game-high 14 points in the game and led the Panthers down the stretch in the championship contest. Other scoring contributors were Jasmin Rayner with eight points, Kate Conner with six points and two points from Maddie Hawley.

Liberty eighth-grade girls started the state tournament with a 36-26 victory over Minooka in the quarterfinals before bowing 42-32 to Morton Junior High School in the semifinals. The Panthers face host Rochester in the third-place game a 6 p.m. Thursday.

