EDWARDSVILLE - In the Edwardsville School District, there are a plethora of students, through their hard work and dedication, make the educational process incredibly rewarding.

For Liberty Middle School student Sophie Jobe, her teachers and principal have always admired her vivacious spirit and determination.

Daughter of Dave and Maria Jobe, Sophie is wise beyond her years, inspired to always do the right thing.

“My greatest accomplishments in school are getting straight A’s. Well, I got a B+ once,” Jobe said.

Along with being a top notch student, Sophie is also a marvelous ballet dancer. She was asked to dance with the Moscow Ballet when they visited St. Louis at the end of November.

In her experience in the Edwardsville School District, Sophie has always recognized that her teachers do their best to have their students strive for excellence.

“I realize Edwardsville schools have high expectations,” she said. “I appreciate teachers who push us to reach our full potential so that we will be well prepared for college.”

Sophie particularly enjoyed her fifth grade teacher, Miss Spiecher, from Cassens Elementary School.

“She was awesome because she made learning fun,” she said. “It was so much fun to go to school that year!”

Students like Sophie are constantly looking toward the future with bright eyes and optimism.

“I hope to go to good college and be successful in life,” she said. “I’m only 12 years old, but I’m thinking I would like to pursue a career in being either a dance instructor or selling real estate.”

While making straight A’s, performing her ballet and harboring big dreams for the future, Sophie also likes to help the community in any way possible.

“I’ve had the opportunity to help others while being a part of Liberty Middle School’s F.I.T. (Friends in Touch) program,” Jobe said. “I have visited nursing homes and the humane society. In the future, I’d like to give money or help in any way that I can!”

